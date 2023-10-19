Farnsworth Art Museum adding free programming thanks to Art Bridges grant

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland is celebrating a major grant of $600,000.

The money is part of a $40 million initiative called Access for All. It comes from the Art Bridges foundation and is aimed at expanding access to art in communities across the country.

“Getting folks who aren’t normally in museums in the space, so be that we’re covering the cost of admission, or more engaging programming that gets everyone across the community to be able to feel welcome, those are our goals, that folks can experience the power of art,” said Ian Mogavero, COO, Art Bridges.

The Farnsworth Art Museum looks forward to engaging more members of the community through the Access for All program and bringing them in through their doors.

As part of the new programming, the museum will open its doors for free on the first Friday of every month, beginning in January.

“These are going to be fun events. Artmaking, there’ll be some entertainment, music. I think there’s going to be some food,” said Christopher Brownawell, director, Farnsworth Art Museum. “If you haven’t been to a museum, what a great opportunity.”

The Farnsworth hopes once people realize museums can be a relaxed, family-friendly space, more people will come in and see what they’re all about.

“Our mission is celebrating Maine’s role in American art, and Maine has played an incredibly important and significant role, not only back historically, but also today. And, that work continues, and so many artists have found and been inspired by this great state. And we, basically, are the stewards of that narrative,” Brownawell said.

It’s a mission that hits close to home for the Art Bridges team, including founder Alice Walton, one of the heirs of the Walmart fortune.

“Our belief is everyone, no matter where they live, deserves access to art. Our founder’s vision of that, growing up in what was then rural Arkansas, and certainly one that I can share having grown up on the coast of Maine and appreciating that there is not as much access you might have in New York or Los Angeles. But for us, it’s really an opportunity for it to be part of folks’ lives,” said Mogavero.

The Farnsworth is currently developing more programming that will be funded by Access for All and is expected to make an announcement soon.

