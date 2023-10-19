Cloudy Friday With Showers Arriving Later In The Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now started to move out and clouds have begun to spread across the region. Clouds will continue to increase overnight, and lows will stay on the warmer side ranging from the low 40s to the low 50s. Areas of patchy dense fog will also be possible.

Lots of clouds expected on Friday with highs that will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be the chance for some light showers arriving by early afternoon with heavier rain moving into the west by the evening. Friday will also have a southerly wind that at times could gust up to 25 mph.

Low pressure will also be moving in for the weekend. For now, be prepared for a soggy weekend as the heaviest rain is expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Showers will continue into Sunday morning with rainfall totals expected to average from 1-2″. Highs will be mostly in the 50s. It will be breezy on Sunday with northerly winds that could gust up to 30 mph.

Once the low moves into New Brunswick, winds will turn out of the northwest and will begin to draw in colder air. Expect temperatures to drop by the start of next week. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be mostly in the 30s with a few low 40s along the coast. This will result in the first potential widespread frost for many. A few flakes will also be possible in the higher elevations Sunday evening. Highs on Monday are only expected to be in the 40s and low 50s. A few spots in the higher elevations could see highs in the 30s.

Monday night will have even colder overnight lows bringing a better threat for a widespread freeze which would mark the end of the growing season.

The cooler temperatures stick around through midweek until the trough moves out and a ridge moves back in. Expect temperatures by the end of next week to return to the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of patchy dense fog. Lows in the 40s and 50s with southerly winds 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy all day long with showers possible by early afternoon. Heavier rain possible by the evening. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy SSE wind gusting to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers all day long. Some flakes possible in the higher elevations. Highs in the 50s with a breezy NNW wind gusting to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Morning frost for some. Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with a frost/freeze likely. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.