Carrabassett Valley Academy’s Boden Gerry to compete for Team USA in Snowboard Cross at 2024 Youth Olympic Games

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WABI) - A local snowboarder is going to the big stage early in his career.

Carrabassett Valley Academy’s Boden Gerry is headed to the 2024 Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea.

He’s been selected to compete in the Snowboard Cross event for Team USA.

The games are scheduled for Jan. 19-Feb. 1 next year and showcase the best in the world from ages 15-18.

Gerry is going as a 17-year-old.

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to compete on a world stage at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games. My largest goal in life is to win Gold at the Olympics, so receiving this invitation gets me one step closer to my end goal,” said Gerry.

