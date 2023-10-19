Brewer Federal Credit Union raises $8,000 for Holden food pantry

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Oct. 19 marks the 75th anniversary of International Credit Union Day.

It began to raise awareness and celebrate what makes a credit union unique.

So, what makes Brewer Federal Credit Union unique?

They say it’s their dedication to the Ending Hunger in Maine campaign by supporting a local food pantry in Holden called C.H.E.F.S.

Over the years, staff and members of the credit union have not only raised funds to support the work of the food pantry, but they’ve volunteered their own time.

“They are willing to commit not only to giving money but to provide that physical support, and we certainly need volunteers,” said Katherine Campbell, a volunteer for C.H.E.F.S. “Their support is just wonderful in both aspects.”

Since Maine credit unions started working with the campaign in 1990, they’ve raised over $12.3 million.

This year, Brewer FCU provided $8,000 for the Holden pantry.

And C.H.E.F.S. is a small but mighty food pantry.

They serve about 30 families a week, they provide food for the backpack program, and they provide snacks in Holden classrooms.

