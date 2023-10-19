Black Mountain Ski Area reverses plans, will now open for winter

JACKSON, N.H. (WMTW) - One week after saying they would be ceasing operations, Black Mountain Ski Area announced Wednesday they are indeed reopening for the winter season.

A statement posted to Black Mountain's Facebook page began, "The Fichera family and Indy Pass are proud to announce that Black Mountain will open for the coming season."

On Oct. 11, Black Mountain owners cited high energy costs, unpredictable weather and staffing difficulties for their decision to stay closed through the 2023-24 season.

Indy Pass, a company that partners with locally-owned resorts to promote skiing and riding nationwide, is helping Black Mountain work towards a stable future for both its workers and visitors.

“They were ready to throw in the towel and we were able to provide them support to give them the resources to give it one more go,” said Doug Fish, founder of Indy Pass.

Black Mountain wrote on Facebook, “We understand how important Black Mountain is to the community, and that skiing and riding should not be something for the privileged few.”

The ski area says they will honor passes that have been purchased for the 2023-24 season. An opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.

