Black Mountain Ski Area reverses plans, will now open for winter

The ski area says they will honor passes that have been purchased for the 2023-24 season.
The ski area says they will honor passes that have been purchased for the 2023-24 season.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, N.H. (WMTW) - One week after saying they would be ceasing operations, Black Mountain Ski Area announced Wednesday they are indeed reopening for the winter season.

A statement posted to =AZXbN_PxzMwp-3pFsjTEYVAGVRgHuCOVafFlNbWw7GYK9n-f6GLs-3CPgHrxEYjZMrhLmx9XzG9d9SMZrWtwhLQ0aszB_GArm90OSj3rv9xfiHS7br-AXjQoFQ8WA_pQuNx0PQMMwgJ-SGSLeZZYSS455YLwhZH2r63H7cdrFsziIDKmBygZ764tjmU7sMc6BSQ&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R” target=“_blank”>Black Mountain’s Facebook page began, “The Fichera family and Indy Pass are proud to announce that Black Mountain will open for the coming season.”

On Oct. 11, Black Mountain owners cited high energy costs, unpredictable weather and staffing difficulties for their decision to stay closed through the 2023-24 season.

Indy Pass, a company that partners with locally-owned resorts to promote skiing and riding nationwide, is helping Black Mountain work towards a stable future for both its workers and visitors.

“They were ready to throw in the towel and we were able to provide them support to give them the resources to give it one more go,” said Doug Fish, founder of Indy Pass.

Black Mountain wrote on Facebook, “We understand how important Black Mountain is to the community, and that skiing and riding should not be something for the privileged few.”

The ski area says they will honor passes that have been purchased for the 2023-24 season. An opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Police were called to the Maritime Farms gas station on south Main Street where they found a...
Man taken to trauma center after being stabbed in Rockland
University of Maine Augusta says new grant will double amount of patients and students they serve
University of Maine Augusta says new grant will double amount of patients and students they serve
Bangor Zombie walk preview
Bangor Zombie Walk Is Returning
Route 9 in Brewer
Suspect still at large after leading police on chase, stealing vehicles in Bangor area