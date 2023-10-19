Bangor Zombie Walk Is Returning

Bangor Zombie walk preview
Bangor Zombie walk preview(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -If you’re in downtown Bangor Saturday October 21, there might be some scary creatures roaming the streets.

The 12th Annual Bangor Zombie Walk will take place Saturday starting at 3pm at the waterfront.

This family friendly event will march on rain or shine, and all are welcome to join.

The event celebrates Halloween, horror, and all things undead and living.

This year, there will be more ways for people to get involved all weekend outside of the walk.

The organizers of the event Shane Grant said “We will have lots of costumes, lots of cool special effects. We encourage a lot of people to do their own thing and make their own characters. We have a costume contest and they will have special items on their menu. You have to find things like a brain here and there. You take selfies with it, and there’s a grand prize”.

Sponsors of the first ever scavenger hunt include Maineiac Manor, Queen City Cinema Club, and Chimera Coffee.

Winners will receive a gift certificate, Halloween movies, and a cash prize.

For more information, check out their Facebook page at Bangor zombie walk.

