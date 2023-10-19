Bangor officials plan to clear out ‘Tent City’ Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials plan to clear out a large faction of the city’s homeless population Friday morning.

The area near the UMA campus and the Hope House has been called “Camp Hope” or “Tent City.”

A notice posted earlier this week informed those staying there that behavior concerns and an unwillingness to engage in outreach efforts led to the impending clear out.

TV5 spoke with people living there Thursday afternoon.

They say bad apples have shined a bad light on the site.

They add that available alternative housing options, whether they be in Bangor or in other cities or towns, aren’t always what they seem.

“I haven’t seen that many people placed since I’ve been here, and what I have seen placed is they want to put them down on Court Street. We all know what Court Street is. You know, they want to put them on Third Street. We all know what these areas are, you know, Cedar Street. You know, they’re all drug infested areas. That’s where they want to put us right back into that, you know. I’m not trying to go to them places, you know, that’s what deterred me from going down and asking for help because everybody I see go down there, that’s what they offer you,” said Michael Gleason, living in encampment.

“How am I gonna progress? And, how’s it gonna benefit my future and whatnot if I can’t even move ahead. Like, that’s one of the main problems here is we have all the resources over here, you know, in and around Bangor, but there’s moving somebody such as us with nothing, as it is up somewhere where you’re starting with nothing. It’s almost impossible to get one step ahead of the other. Not sure what I’m gonna do. Honestly, when tomorrow comes I’ll deal with it then,” said Deonta Linscott, living in encampment.

The posting from the city says anyone that refuses to leave the area Friday will be charged with criminal trespass.

