Bangor Historical Society hosts ‘Logs and Legends’ award event Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Historical Society is hosting a fun night this weekend to celebrate Bangor’s history and those who preserve and continue it.

Logs and Legends is planned for Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wellman Commons, attached to the Bangor Masonic Center.

Awards will be given to four honorees who have helped document, preserve, and further develop Bangor and its rich history.

The event will also feature food, cash bar, entertainment and a silent auction for attendees to watch or participate in.

For Bangor Historical Society, this feature event is a way to remind the community of the importance of keeping the story of Bangor alive.

“If we didn’t have events and talks and lectures and histories in the museums that we have, we’ll forget where we came from,” explains Bangor Historical Society curator and operations manager Matt Bishop. “And, just to remember that history, honor the history, and the sacrifices of those people that made Bangor what it is today is just really vital still to this for the fabric of our community.”

Friday at noon is the deadline to grab tickets.

Single tickets are $55, but there is a couples deal for two tickets at $100.

Visit Bangor Historical Society’s website for more information.

