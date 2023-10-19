Augusta man indicted for defacing Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man accused of defacing the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta on Memorial Day weekend has been indicted.

Justin Larrabee, 40, is charged with aggravated criminal mischief and criminal mischief.

In the early morning hours of May 28, police say Larrabee spray painted granite panels dedicated to fallen members of Maine law enforcement.

Work has been done to restore the memorial wall.

According to the Kennebec County indictment, the damage to the memorial exceeded $2,000.

