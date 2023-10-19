14 cows being transported from Maine killed in crash

Crews worked to clear the exit 10 ramp off of I-84 west in Newtown after a tractor trailer...
Crews worked to clear the exit 10 ramp off of I-84 west in Newtown after a tractor trailer rollover the morning of Oct. 19 led to the death of 20 cows.(WFSB)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WABI) - A tractor-trailer carrying 44 dairy cows crashed on a Connecticut highway exit ramp on Thursday, killing eight of the animals immediately while another six had to be euthanized because of their injuries.

State agriculture officials say the truck was transporting the cows from Maine to Ohio.

The remaining 30 cows were doing well after being loaded onto another truck and taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.

Connecticut State Police closed part of the highway for several hours.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

President John F. Kennedy at the University of Maine in October of 1963
Historian recalls JFK’s speech at UMaine 60 years ago
Wrong way crash in Falmouth
Man killed in wrong-way crash on Maine highway
Image courtesy MGN
Maine man killed in dump truck crash
Simmering, Savory, and Deadly
Waterville author writes mystery ‘Simmering, Savory and Deadly’