14 cows being transported from Maine killed in crash

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WABI) - A tractor-trailer carrying 44 dairy cows crashed on a Connecticut highway exit ramp on Thursday, killing eight of the animals immediately while another six had to be euthanized because of their injuries.

State agriculture officials say the truck was transporting the cows from Maine to Ohio.

The remaining 30 cows were doing well after being loaded onto another truck and taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.

Connecticut State Police closed part of the highway for several hours.

