WABI Archives: A look back at President John F. Kennedy’s visit to UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Oct. 19 marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy came to the University of Maine to give what would be his last major foreign policy speech.

TV5 cameras were rolling in October of 1963 to capture what was one of the first big live events for our television station.

Two men who have known each other all their lives were among the 15,000 people in attendance; one a rookie Old Town police officer at the time, the other a teenager still in high school.

In 2013 Jon Small spoke with the two men.

