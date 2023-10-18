WABI Archives: A look back at President John F. Kennedy’s visit to UMaine

By WABI News Desk and Jon Small
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Oct. 19 marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy came to the University of Maine to give what would be his last major foreign policy speech.

TV5 cameras were rolling in October of 1963 to capture what was one of the first big live events for our television station.

Two men who have known each other all their lives were among the 15,000 people in attendance; one a rookie Old Town police officer at the time, the other a teenager still in high school.

In 2013 Jon Small spoke with the two men.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Healthy Living with Northern Light Health
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: mammograms
President John F. Kennedy at the University of Maine
WABI Archives: A look back at President John F. Kennedy’s visit to UMaine
WABI TV5 4pm News
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: mammograms
FEZtival of Trees returns in November
FEZtival of Trees returns in November