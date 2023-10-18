Variably Cloudy & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a decent day today with variably cloudy skies expected. Some instability remains over the area which will allow for a slight chance of a few isolated showers popping up this afternoon. The area of high pressure will push to our south and east today which will turn our wind around to the south/southwest which will then usher slightly warmer, more seasonable air into the region today. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s to low 60s for highs this afternoon. Skies will partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the low to mid-40s for most spots. Some patchy fog will be possible tonight too.

High pressure will continue to bring us nice weather on Thursday. It will be centered to our south which will continue to bring some slightly warmer air into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s. Clouds will roll back into the region Friday ahead of our next weathermaker. We may see a few afternoon showers Friday otherwise the bulk of the rain will hold off until later Friday night and into Saturday. Low pressure moving up the East Coast will bring rain to the entire state Saturday into Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday and Saturday night. Rain will continue into at least the first half of the day Sunday before tapering off during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals by Sunday evening will range from 1″-3″. Winds should be a bit breezy Saturday and Sunday too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Colder air will move in on the backside of the system Sunday night into Monday. Any lingering rain showers Sunday night could fall as rain/snow mix or even all snow across some northern locales especially in the higher elevations. Monday looks breezy and cool with highs mainly in the 40s.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few isolated afternoon showers possible. Highs between 55°-61°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 40°-46°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Morning rain then mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

