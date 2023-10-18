Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash at Maine high school

Police in Augusta say there were several games underway when someone drove recklessly in the parking lot
(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Augusta are looking for the driver they say was involved in a hit-and-run in the high school parking lot.

Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m. at Cony High School. Officers say they received reports that someone was driving recklessly while several sporting events were underway.

Police say as the pickup truck was leaving, the driver lost control and hit a guard rail, causing significant damage.

Officers say evidence gathered indicates they may be looking for a red 1967 to 1972 Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck.

There were no reports of any injuries.

