Over 170 employers present for UMaine Engineering & Computer job fair

UMaine Engineering & Computer job fair
UMaine Engineering & Computer job fair(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Current students and recent graduates from UMaine’s College of Engineering & Computing got the chance to connect with employers Wednesday at the 25th annual Engineering & Computing Job Fair hosted on-campus.

Over 170 employers from a myriad of different engineering and computing industries were present to speak with potential hires, spread information about their company, and even interview prospects after the fair.

The Associate Dean of UMaine’s College of Engineering and Computing says for those looking to get involved in engineering or computing: the need is high, and opportunities are plentiful.

“The data shows that we need to double our engineering to be able to respond to the workforce needs in the state of Maine,” explains Mohamad Musavi, Associate Dean of the Engineering & Computing college.

Musavi goes on to say that financial and job security are main draws to the fields, as 99% of recent Engineering & Computing graduates have secured a job or are pursuing higher education through graduate programs.

“I really feel like this event is really a pipeline event because we have over 100 alumni that are here representing their companies. So, these students are coming back as graduates, right, they’re alumni, they can share with our undergraduates what their experiences have been,” describes Director of the school’s Career Center Chrisanne Vlaskie. “They’re hiring, and it’s just a great way for students to connect what they’re doing in the classroom to what they can do in their employment world.”

One mechanical engineering senior said she’s been attending this career fair since she was a senior in high school to establish and build relationships with employers and companies before she even graduates college. Not only that, but being a female engineering student, seeing successful women in her desired industries gives her the confidence to pursue the field as well.

