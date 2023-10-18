Orono boys soccer coach Waldo Caballero hangs up his cleats

By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono boys soccer coach Waldo Caballero is calling it a career.

He led the Red Riots since 2010 and was an assistant for 10 years before that under Larry Berthiaume.

Coach explained how much the players’ drive was a blast to be around on the sidelines.

“To be able to see in my athletes the passion for the sport when we practice every day (is special). I see those faces very happy, including myself. That’s the bottom line for me,” said Caballero.

Caballero led Orono to an Eastern Maine Championship in 2014.

He’s still teaching in the school district’s music department.

The Red Riots start their postseason run by visiting Central on Friday at 3 p.m.

