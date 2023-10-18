Multiple unions on strike at Woodland Pulp

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The millwrights will soon strike alongside the Machinists Union and the SEIU on the picket lines outside Woodland Pulp.

“We’ve been negotiating since roughly early August,” Woodland Pulp Exec. Dir. of Human Resources Brendan Wolf said.

“Our last meeting was October 3rd,” Business Dir., District Lodge Four, Machinists Union Dan Loudermilk said.

“We’ve been served with what’s called a notice of terminating the contract from two of the three local unions. The third one we received yesterday,” Loudermilk said.

“The company threw a so-called concept at us, and that concept turned into full-fledged negotiations and any proposal that we threw at them, they quickly rejected.”

Those on strike want to stay within their core trades rather than work as general mechanics, which is a position they say may have them working more outside of their specialized trades.

“Do you want a carpenter working on your car? Or do you want to make a mechanic doing your finish work in your house? I mean, They are specialized skills. It’s no different than right here,” Boiler Operator Tim Jundt said.

“They had it seven to three,” IAM Lodge 1490 President Joshua Kinney said.

“So, during the workday Monday through Friday, seven to three, but we’ve always retained our core skills on nights and weekends. And We didn’t know anything about this coming, as far as this mechanical technicians 24/7 until I think it was week two of negotiations. they dropped it on us,” Kinney said.

This reclassification would come with a tier system, which is also a point of issue.

“You have employees in this mill right now that have 35, 40 year’s experience, done their core trade, done apprenticeship programs,” Kinney said.

“They’re the level A1 which is currently in the top rate of what we have, no matter how long you’ve worked at your trade, or what you’ve done for schooling. Everybody was going to be considered tier two, unqualified,” Kinney said.

Members are likely to remain on strike for a while.

There is an anticipated meeting with a federal mediator on November 8th.

Until then, the plant will remain operational without the three unions

“In the salary positions, like the VP of Woodland Pulp, he’s the VP of Woodland Pulp,” Kinney said.

“He’s not a front-line supervisor for two weeks and then he’s a planer for two weeks, they have roles, and they stick to the roles. Why do they expect different from us?”

“The unions and the company both want to reach an agreement,” Wolf said.

“With this process, hopefully we reach an agreement when we get together November 8th.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.