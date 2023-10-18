Maine to receive thousands of dollars from multi-million nationwide ACI lawsuit

This case was investigated and negotiated with the state financial regulators, including the Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is receiving $30-thousand dollars as part of a nationwide settlement with a payment processor.

Attorney General Aaron Frey joined a coalition of 50 attorneys general, suing ACI Worldwide over a 2021 testing error that led to the attempted unauthorized withdrawal of $2.3 billion from the accounts of 480,000 mortgage-holders serviced by Mr. Cooper, formerly known as Nationstar Mortgage, LLC.

ACI agreed to a a $10 million settlement.

This case was investigated and negotiated with the state financial regulators, including the Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection.

Frey says state regulators have entered into a separate agreement with ACI for an additional $10 million.

