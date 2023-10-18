Maine men’s basketball picked fifth in America East preseason poll

"I feel like if your team doesn't have those expectations, then what are you out there competing for?" said Jaden Clayton.
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The bar is set higher for the Maine men’s basketball in Chris Markwood’s second season as head coach.

“I feel like if your team doesn’t have those expectations, then what are you out there competing for?” said Jaden Clayton.(WABI)

The Black Bears are picked fifth in the America East preseason poll with six players making the preseason all-conference team.

Maine returns 10 players from last year’s group.

Markwood and America East All-Rookie Team member Jaden Clayton discussed the team’s outlook during the league’s media day.

“Obviously, to have any type of continuity in today’s age and landscape of college basketball is a huge advantage, even more so when you have the 10 type of returners that we have coming back,” said Chris Markwood, head coach.

“From the jump, these guys were really bought into what Coach Markwood was saying. They were just bought into the whole team chemistry of just being what a team is. Going into the season, we all have high expectations. I feel like if your team doesn’t have those expectations, then what are you out there competing for?” said Clayton, sophomore guard.

The season tips off with a road game against Charlotte on Nov. 6 before the home opener against Maine Presque Isle two days later.

