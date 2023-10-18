Lewiston city council president ousted after accusing members of illegal meetings

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Lewiston City Council Tuesday voted to remove council President Linda Scott from that position by a 4-3 vote after she had accused four council members of holding illegal meetings at a local bar.

The accused members: Bob McCarthy, Larry Pease, Rick LaChapelle and Lee Clement, made up the four votes to remove Scott as president. Scott will remain on the council.

LaChapelle was voted as the new council president by a 4-3 vote.

At the Oct. 4 meeting, Scott publicly accused McCarthy, Pease, LaChapelle and Clement of gathering at the local bar “The Cage” and discussing city business along with business from the school committee that was intended to be private. She claimed this was in violation of the Maine Freedom of Access Act, which states that meetings involving a quorum of legislators must be open to the public for scrutiny.

The council heard memos from both city attorney Marty Eisenstein, along with Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, who had sent his memo to councilors Tuesday morning.

Eisenstein’s memo says he did not believe the evidence before him led to the alleged meeting being a violation of the FOAA, while Frey’s memo implied that the content of the alleged discussion may have been a violation.

“I am not opining on whether any meetings occurred such that the FOAA may have been violated,” Eisenstein’s memo read. “Indeed, based on the information shared with me thus far, I have not seen a violation of the FOAA because a quorum of City Councilors (i.e., four Councilors) did not discuss the business and affairs of the City for which the City Council is authorized to act. Discussion of state or indeed school board matters is not within the authority of the City Council.”

“In watching recent meetings of the Lewiston City Council, I learned that there may have been a majority of members that (1) coordinated outside of public view on a Resolve Pertaining to the Safety of Our Children in order to determine what message they wanted to send the Lewiston School Board and (2) that some number of councilors called an impromptu meeting at a local bar at which a possible resolution relating to a specific referendum question (along with other things of a public nature) was discussed,” Frey’s memo read. “In both instances, the efforts by some members to explain why FOAA may not apply evidenced their lack of understanding of the business they were conducting and what FOAA actually requires under the circumstances.”

In attacking Scott, the four accused councilors said that Scott’s accusations amounted to election year politics.

“Council President Linda Scott lobbed numerous untrue allegations against four fellow city councilors, including that we were exposed to privileged information about children and violated FOAA laws and Lewiston charter requirements with a voice filled with righteous indignation, and body language to match,” Councilor McCarthy said in introducing the item to remove Scott. “Councilor Scott, It pains me to see you promote conspiracy theories and join in the circus because I know you are better than that.”

In her defiant response, Scott harkened back to her years of service to Lewiston, and reprimanded the council for causing what she believes is the dysfunction of the city government.

“Actions have consequences, 100%,” Scott said. “I stand by everything I said. I live by the rules of governance. I have done it as a school board chair. I have done it as a city councilor… This, Lewiston, is what happens when a majority has control. This is why we’re not moving forward. And this is why I am not running again. I’m done. I will stand on my term. I will stand firm in what I said. And I will look you all in the face and tell you that I am happy with what I did,”

In the council’s previous meeting on Oct. 4, McCarthy implied that one of the purposes of the meeting at The Cage, which also included several members of the planning board, was to weed out those who were untrustworthy through the content of their discussions.

“Some of the other conversations, it was just a plant to see what would happen and so now we know who we can trust we can’t trust,” McCarthy said.

LaChapelle told Maine’s Total Coverage following his election as council chair that the meeting was only to celebrate the accomplishments of the council and planning board.

“The purpose of the meeting was to celebrate the City Council and the Planning Board for the accomplishments they were able to do in such a short time,” LaChapelle said. “We did nothing wrong. Our city attorney has cleared us. And this whole show could have been eliminated if proper protocol and proper procedures would have been followed.”

The council also voted 4-3 to censure Councilor Mark Harriman for what some members say were false statements to the press criticizing them for the alleged illegal meeting.

