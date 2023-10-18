Levant man killed in farm equipment accident

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Levant man died after a farm equipment accident at his home.

According to State Police, they were called to Avenue Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a reported death.

When officials arrived, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a back hoe attached to a trailer.

They say 74-year-old Michael Evans had died at the scene.

He was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta, and the incident is still under investigation.

