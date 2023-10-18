Levant man killed in farm equipment accident

Levant farm equipment accident
Levant farm equipment accident(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Levant man died after a farm equipment accident at his home.

According to State Police, they were called to Avenue Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a reported death.

When officials arrived, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a back hoe attached to a trailer.

They say 74-year-old Michael Evans had died at the scene.

He was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta, and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Generic police lights
Fort Fairfield man arrested after driving drunk and hitting UPS truck
Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash at Maine high school
Ocean Navigator
Generator explodes on cruise ship in Portland, Maine; 1 person injured
Although the number of violent crimes was the lowest on record for Maine, there was a...
FBI data shows Maine has nation’s lowest rate of violent crime