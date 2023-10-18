Judge halts work at 60-unit Bangor subdivision

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction on a housing development project in Bangor has been brought to a halt after a ruling from a Superior Court judge last week.

The development, owned by Team Properties, LLC., was set to bring 60 single family units of housing on a 12-acre parcel between Broadway and Essex Street.

The developer had been set to give away the keys to one of the homes to a veteran next month.

“Our application was for a major subdivision. The city said it was a minor subdivision, so we followed that protocol, and now, I guess, the judge thinks it’s supposed to be a major, so we’re just going to figure out what we have to do for the process to get where we need to be to keep moving,” said Emily Ellis, owner of the Maine Woods Subdivision.

Ellis and her crew are feeling frustrated with a Supreme Court justice’s ruling that will keep them from moving forward with their development project off Lancaster Avenue.

Bangor’s City Code Enforcement Office has issued a stop work order on the project.

Right now, Team Properties LLC. is taking measures for erosion control and soil stabilization at the project site.

Even though construction is halted on this project for now, Ellis says they will still be giving away this home to a deserving veteran. To be eligible, veterans must write a 300–500-word essay describing why the home would be the right fit for them and their family. The deadline to apply is Oct. 20.

“We will on Veterans Day let everybody know who that deserving veteran will be. As soon as we get the occupancy certificate, the keys will be handed over to that individual,” Ellis said.

“We just want to tell any veteran that’s interested they have special financing that’s locked in,” said Doc Goodwin of Maine Veterans Project. “This would be a wonderful community for veterans, very affordable housing. The one behind us will be given away for free.”

Ellis, who has more than a million dollars invested in the project, calls the judge’s decision disappointing. She feels this project will help address the housing shortage and provide good opportunities for the city.

Some neighbors in the Lancaster/East Broadway neighborhood are opposed to the project, saying it’s too risky.

“We are as neighbors being made out to be the bad guys, and we’re not. All we want is something that fits the neighborhood and everything to be followed according to the rules - nothing more, nothing less,” said Dwight McIntosh, a resident of East Broadway.

“Other folks in other towns are going to be facing the same issue. Putting extreme housing projects on unbuildable sites is not the answer,” said Jeff Gray, a resident of Lancaster Avenue.

“My concern is that there is no handicap accessable parking in their design. There is no overflow parking either. So, if you have more than two cars at a time, you have nowhere to park. Anyone who is elderly or has a disability would really be at a disadvantage and would not purchase one of these properties. So, it’s not all inclusive for affordable housing,” explained Melissa Bolduc, a resident of Lancaster Avenue.

Some believe it will cause issues with traffic and pedestrian safety and with storm water runoff. Ellis says she has taken steps to address those concerns.

“They were concerned about pedestrian safety, so I put in an electronic crosswalk on Essex Street and a sidewalk on Lancaster. I don’t even own those streets. They were concerned about ledge. We have not hit any ledge. They were concerned about their water pressure, but when we do the waterline back into East Broadway, that should alleviate part of their problem. So, at this point, it just seems like NIMBY. They just do not want me in their backyard,” said Ellis.

In a statement to TV5, Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie says, “City staff are currently reviewing and analyzing the Court’s lengthy Order to recommend appropriate next steps and additional procedure going forward for the Planning Board.”

“I’m an athlete. I’ve had my shot blocked on numerous occasions, so it will not keep a good girl down,” Ellis said. “We will make sure that everything is done the way it needs to be done so that it’s right, and we will be providing some great housing in the very near future.”

