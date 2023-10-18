Husson University hosts 14th Annual Legal Studies Career Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fourteen years ago, Husson University’s School of Legal Studies began their annual legal studies areer day.

“Twelve organizations came, and I thought, boy, that’s really good,” said John Michaud, director of the school of legal studies at Husson.

Years later, the number of agencies ready to recruit their students has grown tremendously.

There were almost 70 law enforcement agencies present during their career fair on Oct. 18.

Michaud said the only problem he has right now is finding more space for agencies which is not so bad of a problem to have.

However, agencies across Maine are running into their own bump in the road.

Filling more vacancies.

“We’re looking for the right person for our department, and that might be the right person for every department, so that’s the task you have,” said Jason McAmbley, Bangor PD Public Information Officer. “You’ve got to come in here and sell your agency and lure them in.”

With over 250 eager students, it’s quite the task.

From a student perspective, it’s the perfect opportunity to find what fits in the legal and law enforcement world.

“Knowing what you don’t want to do is just as good as knowing what you want to do because it helps you find your path,” said Jenna Keach, a fourth-year graduate student.

Her studies are coming to an end soon, but she said career fairs like this helped her explore different professions in law enforcement.

“I’m looking more at the state and federal level, and those are available for us to see,” said Keach.

“Homeland Security is here, the U.S. Marshals are here, even NH State Police is here which isn’t Maine, but it shows you what else is out there, and that’s what I really enjoy is knowing that I have more options.”

As Michaud embarks on his 15th year as director, he says watching students grow and become protectors of our Maine communities is fulfilling.

“They’re very good men and women, they truly are,” said Michaud.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.