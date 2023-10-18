Husson hosts Special Olympics soccer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Soccer kicked off at Husson as the latest Special Olympics Maine event.

Traditional and unified games, individual skills competitions (WABI)

Soccer was in full swing from the morning to afternoon with traditional and unified five-on-five games.

There were individual skills competitions too.

Here’s what a lot of the players had to say:

“Anything is possible, and you can do anything you want to do,” said Jonathan Morrison.

“It’s good to play with friends. I go every year,” said Kara Webber.

“I couldn’t do it without my best friends,” said James Bailey.

“The strategy is to try to pass the ball, and get the score in,” said Daniel Price.

“Everybody gets to come out and enjoy a wonderful day,” said Matt Guerrette.

“It’s really cool to get out here and play sports, and be a part of a fun group of people,” said Eric McVay.

“I’m having a blast today. I’m trying to stay hydrated, hang out with my teammates, and play soccer all day,” said Nick Kingsbury.

“There’s exercise, hanging out with my teammates, and having fun,” said Ben McDonald.

“The team’s looking pretty good and extremely loud and chaotic sometimes,” said Abbie Stanley.

“This is the gold medal we got here today,” said Chris Young.

Next up on the Special Olympics Maine calendar is Thursday’s Androscoggin Area Bowling.

