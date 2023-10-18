Guilford students connect with professionals during career day

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Educators in Guilford connected students with the workforce by bringing the workforce to them for a career day that went a step further.

Piscataquis Community Secondary School had professionals in the community give presentations to groups of students on Wednesday, including WABI!

Photojournalist Mark Rediker and Morgan Sturdivant spent time with students giving them an in-depth look at the world of news.

Students spent the day learning about various professions that could potentially lead to careers after high school.

“It’s a great feeling because you don’t get to see all this stuff every day. Some of the stuff could be four or five hours away. So, the one time you get offered it, I’d actually take chance to look into it,” says Devan Pelkey, a junior.

At the very least, give them an idea about how different jobs work.

“I saw the water district and I saw this one, the news,” says student Aria Lenihan.

“It helps me understand more of what I want to do when I get how to high school, whether or not I want to go to college, what I want for a career,“ says student Corey Tuttle.

“I’ve heard great feedback from kids and from presenters that they’re really engaged asking great questions. They actually filled out career surveys to decide what they wanted to do or what they were interested in, and we placed them based on those so hopefully they’re in sessions that they’re interested in, and we’re just really excited,” says Emily Chadbourne, who works in the guidance office and helped organize the career day.

During lunch, middle and high school students met with dozens of employers at a more traditional career fair in the gym.

