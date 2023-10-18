Generator explodes on cruise ship in Portland, Maine; 1 person injured

Ocean Navigator
Ocean Navigator(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -The Portland Fire Department was responding to a generator explosion on board a cruise ship along the waterfront Wednesday morning.

The Portland Harbor Master confirmed to Maine’s Total Coverage that one person was burned when the generator exploded, sparking a small fire in the engine room. The fire chief said the person who was hurt was a ship employee. They were taken to the hospital with what fire officials called serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The Coast Guard said the explosion happened at about 7:30 a.m. as the ship was moored at the Ocean Gateway Terminal.

At 8:30 a.m., the Harbor Master said the fire was under control but crews were still working to clear the smoke from the ship before they could continue their investigation.

Several fire trucks and the fire boat were all seen around the Ocean Navigator, a cruise ship with 128 passengers and 82 crewmembers on board. The ship is owned by American Queen Voyages.

The ship had been evacuated, though it was not clear where the people on board would be taken.

Once investigators inspect the damage, they will determine when and if passengers will be allowed back on board.

The fire department and U.S. Coast Guard were both on scene to investigate.

