Fort Fairfield man arrested after driving drunk and hitting UPS truck

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man from Fort Fairfield is facing charges after police say he was intoxicated when he drove into a UPS truck then drove off.

Officials say 37-year-old David Brewer had a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in Presque Isle.

Police Chief Matthew Cummings says he attempted to pull Brewer over shortly after, but he drove off.

Eventually, the truck stopped on West Limestone Road, but police say Brewer refused to get out.

Cummings says he suffered minor injuries while struggling to detain Brewer.

Brewer is charged with operating under the influence, failure to stop, refusal to submit to arrest, and criminal mischief.

