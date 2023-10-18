Fog Possible Tonight. Brighter & Warmer Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds this evening will continue to break apart overnight as high pressure begins to pass to our south. Lows will drop into the 40s and very similar to last night, there will once again be the chance for areas of locally dense fog. The greatest potential will be for Downeast & coastal communities.

The area of high pressure will remain in control through the end of the week. The high combine with an upper-level ridge will help to warm temperatures into the 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day with highs that will reach the low to mid 60s.

The ridge will be replaced by a trough beginning Friday afternoon. As this happens, clouds will spread across the region. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be the chance for showers arriving in western Maine later in the evening Friday. Friday will also have a southerly wind that at times could gust up to 25 mph.

Low pressure will also be moving in for the weekend. For now, be prepared for a soggy weekend as the heaviest rain is expected Saturday into Saturday night. Showers will continue into Sunday morning with rainfall totals expected to average from 1-2″. Highs will be mostly in the 50s. It will be breezy on Sunday with northerly winds that could gust up to 30 mph.

Once the low moves into New Brunswick, winds will turn out of the northwest and will begin to draw in colder air. Expect temperatures to drop by the start of next week. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be mostly in the 30s with a few low 40s along the coast. This will result in the first potential widespread frost for many. Scattered showers will continue into Monday with highs only expected to be in the 40s and low 50s. A few spots in the higher elevations could see highs in the 30s and may even see their first flakes of the season.

Monday night will have even colder overnight lows bringing a better threat for a widespread freeze which would mark the end of the growing season.

The cooler temperatures stick around through midweek until the trough moves out and a ridge moves back in. Expect temperatures by the end of next week to return to more seasonable.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of locally dense fog. Lows in the 40s with a SW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Fog burning off in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, clouds return in the afternoon. Showers possible by the evening. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy SSE wind gusting to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s with a breezy NNW wind gusting to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Morning frost for some. Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Flakes possible in the higher elevations.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with a frost/freeze likely. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.