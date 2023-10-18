FEZtival of Trees returns in November

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the most popular events hosted by the Anah Shriners of Bangor is coming back.

The annual FEZtival of Trees is set to take place over 2 weekends in November, from November 16th to 19th and from November 24th to the 26th.

Admission is two dollars and kids under 12 get in free.

For more information, go to the Anah Shrine of Bangor Facebook page.

