FBI data shows Maine has nation’s lowest rate of violent crime

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Recently released annual crime data from the FBI shows Maine had the nation’s lowest rate of violent crime in 2022.

The data shows Maine’s rate of 103.3 per 100,000 people was far below the national average rate for violent crime of 380.7.

Identifying the reason why is not an easy question to answer, according to the U.S. attorney for Maine, Darcie McElwee.

“As someone who is the U.S. Attorney, incredibly focused on domestic violence, I can say that there are a number of Mainers who don’t feel safe in their own homes,” McElwee said.

Although the number of violent crimes was the lowest on record for Maine, there was a year-over-year increase in homicides.

Maine’s 2.2 per 100,000 people was still far below the national average homicide rate of 6.3

“There were a couple of instances where we did see some very public violence, and that jarred us all because it’s not something we’re used to seeing here,” McElwee said.

The FBI data also shows that reported hate crimes have increased significantly in the last three years, with 81 instances reported in 2022.

“If you aren’t a victim of that hate yourself, you don’t necessarily see it happening, or it doesn’t land with you in the same way it lands with an individual victim, and I do want people to feel safe in Maine.”

McElwee said preventing hate crimes and offering support to victims is a major focus for her office but under federal law, her office is only able to prosecute cases involving physical assault.

“I feel really helpless sometimes because there’s an extraordinary level of hate being spewed and disseminated throughout Maine and throughout the country, in other places and throughout the world. Frankly, we’ve even seen some of this targeting happening in our schools coming from international targeting. So it’s very difficult to make people understand how prevalent it is when it isn’t happening to you,” she said.

Among the 81 reported hate crimes in 2022, 32 had to do with sexual orientation, gender or gender identity; 36 involved race, ethnicity or ancestry; and 11 had to do with religion.

