Carmel man out on bail arrested after failing to stop for deputies

Garret Foss
Garret Foss(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A Carmel man who authorities say was out on bail is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies say he didn’t stop for them Wednesday morning.

Garret Foss, 29, is charged with failing to stop for a law enforcement officer, operating after suspension, and violation of conditional release.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to stop Foss around 11:30 a.m. for operating a motorcycle with a suspended license.

Deputies say he continued to drive to his house.

The sheriff’s office say they were able to arrest Foss as he arrived at his residence.

