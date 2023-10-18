Bangor Floral takes part in ‘Petal it Forward’

Petal it Forward in Bangor
Petal it Forward in Bangor(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you walked through downtown Bangor on Wednesday, you may have gotten a sweet treat.

That’s because Bangor Floral was handing out pairs of free flowers to people who walked by.

It’s all part of a national effort called Petal it Forward.

The idea is that those who accept the flowers keep one themselves and give the other one to someone else.

The owner of Bangor Floral says getting to witness the reactions is what it’s all about.

“Giving and receiving flowers creates instant joy, so what we’re trying to do is give everyone that experience firsthand. So, we’ve given away free flowers. We’ve got two flowers, one to keep, one to give away, and we want you to, I guess, take that joy and petal it forward,” said Joseph Langlois, owner of Bangor Floral.

The owner says a survey showed 80% of people reported that getting flowers made them happy, and 88% said gifting flowers made them happy.

