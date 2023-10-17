Victor Ostman earns Hockey East Goaltender of the Week

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Victor Ostman was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week after the Black Bears started the season with two wins over RPI.

He was the only goaltender in the conference to win two games on the weekend (WABI)

Ostman was in net for both contests and was the only goaltender in the conference to win two games on the weekend.

It took 12 saves in Thursday’s 4-1 win, followed by 16 stops in Friday’s 6-3 W over the Engineers.

He was the only goaltender in the conference to win two games on the weekend, but he still wants to improve.

“I want to be more consistent and solid in there. There’s a couple goals that I wanted back. I know for us to win more games this year, I’ve got to play better. On Friday night, we didn’t give up a single shot on penalty kill, which just proves that the guys did a good job of blocking shots. That makes my job a lot easier,” said Ostman.

Ostman adds the weekly honor to being named Hockey East Player, Goaltender, Rookie, and Defensive Player earlier in his career.

It’s his fifth time on a weekly conference list.

The Black Bears face No. 4 Quinnipiac next Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in a road series.

