Upcoming Belfast Maskers productions
(WABI) - The Belfast Maskers are a community theater and non-profit organization in Belfast.
They have been putting on productions since 2018. Now they are adding music to their theater.
Springtide will be paying Friday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Springtide consists of Elsie Gawler on cello, Ethan Tischler on guitar, and Willy Clemetson on fiddle. They combine a love of high energy traditional Celtic and Scandinavian fiddle music, heartfelt original tunes and songs, and spacious creative improvisation to produce a unique trio.
On Saturday, Oct. 21, Random Ideas will be performing. They are a high-energy punk rock band made up of triplets from South China, Maine.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
For more information about upcoming shows, click here.
