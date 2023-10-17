Upcoming Belfast Maskers productions

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - The Belfast Maskers are a community theater and non-profit organization in Belfast.

They have been putting on productions since 2018. Now they are adding music to their theater.

Springtide will be paying Friday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Springtide consists of Elsie Gawler on cello, Ethan Tischler on guitar, and Willy Clemetson on fiddle. They combine a love of high energy traditional Celtic and Scandinavian fiddle music, heartfelt original tunes and songs, and spacious creative improvisation to produce a unique trio.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Random Ideas will be performing. They are a high-energy punk rock band made up of triplets from South China, Maine.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information about upcoming shows, click here.

