UCP of Maine hosts 21st annual Pumpkins in the Park event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Halloween gets closer many are preparing for the holiday with plans and selecting their costumes.

However, it’s hard to find Halloween events that are appropriate for the entire family.

What’s better than a family fun event that contributes to the community?

For the 21st year, UCP of Maine will host their Pumpkins in the Park fundraiser on Oct. 22.

The event will be held at the Anah Shriners building in Bangor which is located at 1404 Broadway.

There are a couple of new factors that organizers are looking forward to.

The event will open earlier at 11 a.m. with a sensor-friendly environment until noon for whomever would like to attend.

They will play low music at this time with the lights on.

As always, there’s a new theme to this year’s event.

“The biggest draw for Pumpkins in the Park is that it’s indoor, warm, and safe trick or treating,” said Andrew Lohman, marketing & community relations manager at UCP of Maine. “Every year we do a theme, and this year our theme is hooked on books, so all of the booths as you trick or treat along will be book themes.”

Attendees are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes and can look forward to sponsored pumpkin patches, hundreds of glowing jack o’ lanterns, and concessions.

The event is cash only.

Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family.

If you have a child 3 or under, they’re free.

UCP of Maine is a non-profit organization that advances independence, productivity and full citizenship of children and adults with physical, intellectual, and mental health needs.

For more information, visit their website.

