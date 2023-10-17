Traffic Alert: Broadway in Bangor back open after car v. pedestrian accident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A section of Broadway in Bangor is closed at this hour as police investigate a car versus pedestrian accident.

According to officers, multiple 911 calls came in around 6 this morning, reporting a person being struck by a car on Broadway.

When first responders arrived, they found one person seriously injured.

Broadway near McDonald’s in Bangor is currently shut down as police investigate.

No other information about the incident is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.