Report finds Maine’s rate of recurring child maltreatment is twice national standard

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A new report finds Maine lags far behind the national performance standard when it comes to preventing repeat cases of child maltreatment.

According to an annual report from the Office of Child and Family Services, the recurrence rate of child maltreatment is 19.6%, nearly double the national standard of 9.7% or below.

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said the report showed progress on some metrics such as timeliness of initiating investigations.

They also said part of the reason why Maine’s recurrence rate is higher than other state’s is because Maine uses a more-broad definition of maltreatment.

“This helps to ensure that Maine identifies, reports, and responds to child maltreatment. It also contributes to Maine identifying maltreatment at a higher rate and a higher recurrence rate than other states, as not all states take this approach. The Department has chosen to err on the side of overinclusion in reporting on concerns of child abuse and neglect relative to other states in the interest of public awareness and evidence-based action,” a statement read.

The report also found that in over half the cases reviewed, the agency accurately assessed all risks and safety concerns but in only about one-quarter of reviewed cases, an appropriate safety plan was actually developed.

Former state senator, now child welfare nonprofit leader, Bill Diamond says something has to change.

“That tells me we’ve got some serious problems. We just have to admit we have a problem and oftentimes it is very difficult to get in behind that curtain of DHHS because if they don’t want you in it is going to be very difficult to get in, so we just want to help,” said Diamond, who now runs the organization Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.

Diamond says volunteers from his organization have been interviewing frontline workers such as case managers and plan to present findings to state leaders later this year.

Republican state Sen. Jeffrey Timberlake believes recruitment and retention of staff through higher pay could help address the issues.

“Sooner or later the public is going to say, holy cow folks let’s do something,” Timberlake said.

Timberlake also wants to see OCFS split from Maine DHHS to create greater transparency.

