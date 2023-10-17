Report finds Maine’s rate of recurring child maltreatment is twice national standard

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A new report finds Maine lags far behind the national performance standard when it comes to preventing repeat cases of child maltreatment.

According to an annual report from the Office of Child and Family Services, the recurrence rate of child maltreatment is 19.6%, nearly double the national standard of 9.7% or below.

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said the report showed progress on some metrics such as timeliness of initiating investigations.

They also said part of the reason why Maine’s recurrence rate is higher than other state’s is because Maine uses a more-broad definition of maltreatment.

“This helps to ensure that Maine identifies, reports, and responds to child maltreatment. It also contributes to Maine identifying maltreatment at a higher rate and a higher recurrence rate than other states, as not all states take this approach. The Department has chosen to err on the side of overinclusion in reporting on concerns of child abuse and neglect relative to other states in the interest of public awareness and evidence-based action,” a statement read.

The report also found that in over half the cases reviewed, the agency accurately assessed all risks and safety concerns but in only about one-quarter of reviewed cases, an appropriate safety plan was actually developed.

Former state senator, now child welfare nonprofit leader, Bill Diamond says something has to change.

“That tells me we’ve got some serious problems. We just have to admit we have a problem and oftentimes it is very difficult to get in behind that curtain of DHHS because if they don’t want you in it is going to be very difficult to get in, so we just want to help,” said Diamond, who now runs the organization Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.

Diamond says volunteers from his organization have been interviewing frontline workers such as case managers and plan to present findings to state leaders later this year.

Republican state Sen. Jeffrey Timberlake believes recruitment and retention of staff through higher pay could help address the issues.

“Sooner or later the public is going to say, holy cow folks let’s do something,” Timberlake said.

Timberlake also wants to see OCFS split from Maine DHHS to create greater transparency.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

According to officers, multiple 911 calls came in around 6 this morning, reporting a person...
Traffic Alert: Broadway in Bangor back open after car v. pedestrian accident
Memorial service held to honor physician killed in schooner accident
Memorial service held to honor physician killed in schooner accident
Potential Temporary City Hall Location
Finance Committee Discusses Temporary Location
Fatal UTV Crash
One killed, another injured in UTV crash