Police confirm 3 stolen vehicles in Bangor, Eddington

Route 9 in Brewer
Route 9 in Brewer(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say three vehicles have been stolen Tuesday.

They say the vehicles were stolen from Eddington and Bangor.

One of the vehicles was recovered from Peavey Manufacturing in Eddington.

Earlier Tuesday, emergency personnel at an Eddington business told TV5 the driver of a vehicle crashed there into power lines. The vehicle has been towed and a portion of Route 9 is closed.

There is a detour in place.

They say the driver is believed to have stolen multiple vehicles. 

Police are still looking for the suspect and multiple agencies are involved.

We will bring more information as soon as it’s available.

