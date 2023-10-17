Penquis’ Coats for Kindness

It’s that time of year again as temperatures are falling across Maine. To help people stay safe and warm during the cold winter months, the Penquis program “Coats of Kindness” is asking for the public’s help in providing free coats to those in need.

The Penquis coat collection drive officially begins on Nov. 1 but is having a soft launch to help spread the word ahead of time. “Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.

According to Resource Development Coordinator Chantelle Haltizer, more than 1,000 coats were cleaned by Gold Star Cleaners and made available to people in the community last year. This is the fourth year Gold Star Cleaners has generously donated their time and services to clean donated coats for free.

“We are beyond grateful to Gold Star Cleaners for once again partnering with Penquis and leading these efforts. We are inspired by how the community comes together to help others stay warm during harsh Maine winters,” said Haltizer. “We encourage everyone to please take a look in your closets and see if there are any gently worn coats that you or your family have outgrown that could help someone stay warm this winter season.”

In addition to the donation of physical coats, the program also accepts monetary donations, which may be made at any Penquis office or online by visiting www.penquis.org/donate and selecting “Coats of Kindness.” Contributions to the program will be used to purchase new coats for distribution.

Gently used coat donations may be dropped off at the following Gold Star Cleaners locations starting Nov. 1:

220 Union Street, Bangor

Brewer Shopping Center, Brewer

200 Wilson Street, Brewer

Corner of Main & Depot, Lincoln

University Mall, Orono

Old Town Plaza, Old Town

Starting in November, people in need of a coat can stop by Penquis’ offices in Bangor, Dover-Foxcroft, Lincoln, and Rockland during the office’s normal business hours.

