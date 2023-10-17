One killed, another injured in UTV crash

Fatal UTV Crash
Fatal UTV Crash(Maine Warden Service)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is investigating after a UTV crash killed one man and injured another Sunday night in Westfield.

Authorities say the driver, 40-year-old Jason Wilmot of Portland, was unable to negotiate a turn, which caused the UTV to tip and hit a tree.

We’re told Wilmot and his passenger, 44-year-old Chris Foster of Gorham, were both ejected from the UTV.

The warden service says Wilmot was pinned under the UTV and died at the scene.

Foster suffered head injuries and was taken to a Presque Isle hospital.

Authorities say both men were not wearing helmets, and they were not buckled in.

The Warden Service says an initial investigation suggests alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

Potential Temporary City Hall Location
Finance Committee Discusses Temporary Location
Don Dube and Scott Lord
2 arrested after reported burglary in Bangor
Birch Bay Village Hiking Trail
Retirement village resident constructs trail around community
Thirteen portraits from the Americans Who Tell the Truth collection are currently on display...
Orono collaboration brings portrait project to town