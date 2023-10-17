One killed, another injured in UTV crash

WESTFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is investigating after a UTV crash killed one man and injured another Sunday night in Westfield.

Authorities say the driver, 40-year-old Jason Wilmot of Portland, was unable to negotiate a turn, which caused the UTV to tip and hit a tree.

We’re told Wilmot and his passenger, 44-year-old Chris Foster of Gorham, were both ejected from the UTV.

The warden service says Wilmot was pinned under the UTV and died at the scene.

Foster suffered head injuries and was taken to a Presque Isle hospital.

Authorities say both men were not wearing helmets, and they were not buckled in.

The Warden Service says an initial investigation suggests alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

