Mostly Cloudy, Cool & Mainly Dry Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The upper low that brought us showers yesterday and last night will pull away from the area today allowing a ridge of high pressure to start building into the area. We’ll see a few lingering showers early this morning, mainly over Downeast locations. Otherwise we’ll see a drier day overall under mostly cloudy skies. We may see a few breaks of sunshine this afternoon. There is enough instability lingering over the area that a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cool side again with highs in the low to mid-50s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the mid-30s to low 40s north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

High pressure will bring us a decent day Wednesday with variably cloudy skies expected. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-50s to around 60°. High pressure will continue to bring us nice weather on Thursday. It will be centered to our south which will allow some slightly warmer air to move into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s. Clouds will roll back into the region Friday ahead of our next weathermaker. We may see a few afternoon showers Friday otherwise the bulk of the rain will hold off until later Friday night and into Saturday. Low pressure moving up the East Coast is forecast to bring quite a bit of rain to the state Saturday. Rain may linger into the second half of the weekend, Sunday, too.

Today: A few lingering showers possible early especially Downeast otherwise mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers possible later this morning through the afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs between 52°-58°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 36°-46°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 55°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

