Memorial service held to honor physician killed in schooner accident

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Dozens gathered in Rockport Monday night, to pay their respect to Dr. Emily Mecklenburg who was killed one week ago Monday.

Dr. Mecklenburg was on board the Grace Bailey, returning to Rockland from a 4 day cruise when the main mast snapped and fell on dozens, killing the physician.

Now friends, family and co workers say they will never forget her willingness to help, her generosity, and her ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

”Emily was always one to be an open book about herself,” Pen Bay Medical Center Dr. Jennifer Goldberg said.

“And she was also somebody to reflect a lot on what she could do better, how she could improve her care and in reflecting upon this loss myself, I want to make sure that I know my teammates and really take time to learn who they are.”

“Across the hospital and really across the Maine health system, with Emily’s death, we have drawn closer together, then I could have ever thought possible,” Pen Bay Medical Center Chief of Hospitalist Service Barry Howe said.

“No way justifies Emily’s passing, no way does it give it a sense of purpose but it does give it a sense of meaning.”

Mecklenburg practiced internal medicine primarily at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

She was 40 year old.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.