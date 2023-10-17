Marriot hosts sweet initiative to raise funds for local kids in need

Bangor Courtyard by Marriott and the Marriott TownePlace Suites hosted root beer float...
Bangor Courtyard by Marriott and the Marriott TownePlace Suites hosted root beer float fundraisers throughout the month of August.(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For many kids and adults, the classic root beer float is special.

For some it’s a sign of summertime and for others the delicious combo may bring back memories of their childhood.

For two local Marriott hotels it’s a way to raise funds for kids who need care.

Bangor Courtyard by Marriott and the Marriott TownePlace Suites hosted root beer float fundraisers throughout the month of August.

Different organizations in Bangor received root beer float kits.

Then the delicious treats were made to be purchased for donations to benefit kids seeking care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

“It means a lot when we have some kids who are here for a long time, some are for a short time and even when they’re sick, they’re still kids, they want to play,” said Sheila Raymond, assistant nurse manager for pediatrics in NICU.

“To be able to provide them with things and also to be able to meet their needs developmentally in the NICU, they’re just a very special population and to have the tools we need to care for them means a lot to us.”

The funds support the purchase of life saving therapies, highly specialized medical equipment and so much more.

“It’s a lot of scooping, a lot of really fun events but at the end of the day it comes back to the children’s miracle network right here locally and that means so much to give back to the families that can get the care that they need right close to home,” said Erica Whitten, director of sales at Marriott Courtyard & TownePlace Suites.

They raised over $9,000 through the initiative this year, however since 2018 they’ve raised more than $25,000.

