Island Institute receives nearly $87k grant from USDA

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Mid-coast Maine communities got a shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon with the announcement of $86,988 federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding a Rural Business Development Grant to Island Institute, based out of Rockland.

Now in its 40th year, Island Institute works to sustain Maine’s island and coastal communities.

This grant money will be added to the Institute’s loan fund, which aims to preserve and create local jobs.

“Island Institute will take this, they’ll create a small revolving loan fund, and their impact investing will benefit from this grant. And then they go into the community, they let those folks tell them what they need in order to survive - and thrive,” said Rhiannon Hampson, state director, USDA Rural Development.

“This is a revolving loan fund so it’s going to support our work with small businesses in rural and coastal communities, to make sure that they have access to really scarce and hard-to-find resources to really accelerate their businesses and to grow,” said Kim Hamilton, president, Island Institute.

After the roundtable, the group went for a tour of a local oyster company and got a demonstration of a new, fully electric boat.

Those presentations helped show Island Institute’s partnerships in action.

