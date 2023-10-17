Governor Mills observes domestic violence month at the Blaine House

Governor Mills observes domestic violence month at the Blaine House
Governor Mills observes domestic violence month at the Blaine House(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence released a short film today in recognition of domestic violence awareness month.

The film release was celebrated at the Blaine House where the governor shared her personal story as a survivor of domestic violence.

More than 14,000 people affected by domestic violence seek help each year in Maine, and nearly half of all homicides stem from domestic abuse.

The film is intended to raise awareness of domestic abuse and violence and amplify survivors’ voices.

It also serves as a call to action for Mainers to support survivors.

“That I, Janet T. Mills, the governor of the state of Maine do hereby recognize October 2023 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout the state of Maine, and I urge all citizens to recognize this observance,” said Gov Mills.

“Advocates at Maine’s Domestic Violence Resource Centers have long known that often what people need is financial help to get past current obstacles and stabilize for the future. However, the ability to give that help hasn’t always been there. The Liberation Fund which pairs direct financial assistance with safety planning housing, health, legal aid, and more, is changing that for survivors in Maine,” said Francine Garland Stark, Executive Director of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

The Liberation Fund was created during the pandemic as an urgent response to help survivors gain economic independence and security.

The film and information about the fund can be found on the coalition’s website, mcedv.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

Maine Central Institute
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Collins Center for the Arts
Upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts
Collins Center for the Arts
Upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts
Bangor Courtyard by Marriott and the Marriott TownePlace Suites hosted root beer float...
Marriot hosts sweet initiative to raise funds for local kids in need