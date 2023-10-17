Governor Mills observes domestic violence month at the Blaine House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence released a short film today in recognition of domestic violence awareness month.

The film release was celebrated at the Blaine House where the governor shared her personal story as a survivor of domestic violence.

More than 14,000 people affected by domestic violence seek help each year in Maine, and nearly half of all homicides stem from domestic abuse.

The film is intended to raise awareness of domestic abuse and violence and amplify survivors’ voices.

It also serves as a call to action for Mainers to support survivors.

“That I, Janet T. Mills, the governor of the state of Maine do hereby recognize October 2023 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout the state of Maine, and I urge all citizens to recognize this observance,” said Gov Mills.

“Advocates at Maine’s Domestic Violence Resource Centers have long known that often what people need is financial help to get past current obstacles and stabilize for the future. However, the ability to give that help hasn’t always been there. The Liberation Fund which pairs direct financial assistance with safety planning housing, health, legal aid, and more, is changing that for survivors in Maine,” said Francine Garland Stark, Executive Director of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

The Liberation Fund was created during the pandemic as an urgent response to help survivors gain economic independence and security.

The film and information about the fund can be found on the coalition’s website, mcedv.org.

