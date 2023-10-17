Former Bangor Ram Megan Randall starring for Maine cross country

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Bangor Ram Megan Randall is now running cross country with the Black Bears after transferring to Maine from Michigan State.

She’s coming off a seventh place finish out of 288 runners at the ECAC Cross Country Championships (WABI)

She’s coming off a seventh place finish out of 288 runners at the ECAC Cross Country Championships.

It was the best finish among America East participants, with the conference championship coming up next Friday at Penobscot Valley Country Club.

“We did really well on both the women’s and men’s side as a team. Now, we’re going to use that momentum to push us into conference. It’s such an awesome opportunity to race so close to home and hold a conference at UMaine. It’ll definitely be a great environment,” said Randall.

Randall finished with a personal best 6k time of 20:55.5.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.