Finance Committee Discusses Temporary Location

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - City Hall is getting renovated soon, Monday October 16 the finance committee discussed a temporary location.

They are moving forward to negotiate a lease at the Penquis Facility on Harlow Street..

The committee hopes by moving forward they will be able to sign a 2 year lease with the contingency that if city hall is completed early they can move back.

City staff would be located on the lower portion of the building.

Work does need to be done to the building in order to allow for a seamless transition.

A councilor said in the meeting “essentially we’re looking at about 13,000 square feet of office space. A custom counter will be built for the Treasury and the clerk’s office for greeting our customers. There will be another counter built for quote and assessing, little less customer driven, and office space for everyone else”.

After they negotiate a lease they hope the new facility will be fully functioning and ready for staff within a month.

