Crews make progress repairing damage from summer flash floods in Maine town

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Maine dealt with several rounds of severe flash flooding this spring and summer, causing significant damage in many communities. Jay was one town hit multiple times, with several roads washed away.

That includes Woodman Hill Road, which washed away on June 29. Crews were finally able to reopen Woodman Hill Road on Saturday, three and a half months after the damage. Crews have not been able to pave the road yet, so the repaired section is still gravel for now.

In late September, the Maine Department of Transportation shared before and after pictures of Route 133 in Jay, which was also washed away by a storm in June.

As of Tuesday, several roads in Jay still needed to be repaired. The town said last week that the public works crew continues to work on damaged areas, filling in gravel as it settles and completing ditching in some areas. They have also been working on getting the pavement cut out so that sites on various roads are ready to go as soon as Pike Industries can get a hand crew to the area.

The Lake School Road culvert project in Jay has been mostly completed. The two culverts were replaced, and that area just needs paving. That is the final project from the May storm.

The town says it has met with the engineers to discuss designing permanent repairs for Begin, Hutchinson, Macomber and the Rail Trail where the sewer line was impacted. The hope is that the design and permitting work can be done over the winter with bids going out in February or March and construction next spring and summer. These projects will require DEP and Army Corps of Engineers permits, which will need to be obtained this winter as well.

Begin Road currently has temporary access, which the town hopes to maintain through the winter and spring. Hutchinson Road has temporary access, but officials are concerned it will not hold up in the spring floods due to the nature of the brook. The town is talking with bridge companies as well as the DEP and Army Corps to explore a temporary bridge option.

Due to the extent of the Macomber Hill Road washout, there is no reasonable option for temporary access and so that area will need to wait for permanent repair.

Temporary repairs have been completed on the Rail Trail where the sewer line was impacted. The line has been reinsulated and stabilized with surface material as a temporary measure to through the winter. Permanent repairs to address the culvert washouts will be designed and permitted over the winter.

Federal disasters have been declared for multiple Maine counties for the severe flooding that occurred this year, bringing in federal money to help with recovery. Damages are estimated at several million dollars.

