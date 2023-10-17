Camp CaPella demolishes bath house for upgraded facility

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - It was quite a smash at Camp CaPella Tuesday, as they make room for renovations.

“So, this is our first day of our bath house project that has been in the works for the last 10 years,” explains Executive Director Melanie Dresser. “The original bath house was built in the ‘70s, and everything leaked, and there was multiple issues with it. We’ve been duct taping it together for a very long time.”

The replacement bath house will not only look better but help the camp serve even more campers and staff.

“One of the biggest things is this bath house is going to have year-round capabilities. It’s going to have in-floor radiant heat, so we’ll be able to offer in the future winter camp, which is hugely important, and we’re also adding a nurse’s facility in the building, so that will be dedicated to our campers and easily accessible for them when they’re outside,” Dresser said.

After years of fundraising, the camp has many to thank for supporting the project. The local families who donated the $150,000 needed and the contractors supplying labor through demolition, clean-up, and the rebuild.

“I would like to thank especially the families that have made this possible. We have the Chalmers family, we have Mrs. Winston, who is Steven Chalmers’ sister, the Vinick Family, the Borman Foundation, and the Grant Noyes family to thank. I’d also like to thank; these are our contractors that are going to be bringing the project into fruition,” Dresser said.

Contractors involved in the project include Lee Concrete, Hampden Electrical, Robertsons Plumbing and Heating, MD Carpentry, Viking Lumber, and Casella.

The demolition is the first step of the bath house project, which is slated to be finished for the spring. The renovation will allow Camp CaPella to continue their mission of providing safe, accessible amenities to accommodate campers. Soon, they can provide this all year long.

Dresser says the importance of upkeeping and renovating facilities lies in their duty to support their campers.

“Camp CaPella has been around since 1960, and as the camp has grown and developed, we provide camperships to over 700 campers, including the facilities that we partner with over the course of a four-month period. When we develop camp into a year-round facility, we are going to need to have upgrades done so that we’ll be able to support those campers,” Dresser said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.