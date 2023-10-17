Body found on Maine Central Institute athletic track

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - School officials at Maine Central Insitute in Pittsfield have confirmed a body was found on their athletic track Tuesday morning.

Head of School David Pearson said the maintenance team found the body.

Pearson said officials will be remain on the scene for as long as needed.

He says there is no danger to the school campus, students, or community.

The school is open and operating as normal and will provide updates as they get them from officials.

We have reached out to police for more information.

