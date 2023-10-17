Black Bear football showing depth at wide receiver position

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It doesn’t stop at Joe Gillette and Montigo Moss in the Maine wide receiving corps.

Trevin Ewing, Jamie Lamson producing along with Joe Gillette, Montigo Moss (WABI)

“Well, these guys make my job easy. We’ve got weapons all around. We all complement each other. It’s all different things that we’re good at, so when we come together as a collective, it just works out well. Anything that can help the team, whatever they have drawn up for me, I just love it. Anything, it doesn’t matter,” said Trevin Ewing, sophomore wide receiver.

“He continues to gain confidence as a returner, but also as a receiver. We need him to. He’s a big part of what we’re doing. He continues to get better,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

Jamie Lamson hauled in his first career touchdown in the 24-13 Homecoming win over LIU.

“Goal line, we’ve ran that play before. It was me and (quarterback Derek Robertson) on the same page. It was great. Every player on offense has certain skills that work into our offense. I think that’s very effective on certain plays and routes that we have. I think we’re very explosive in certain ways with each other,” said Lamson, senior wide receiver.

“Jamie would probably be good either way (scoring or not). He’s such a good team player and team guy. It’s really good to see him score and get in the end zone,” said Stevens.

Coach Stevens is challenging the wideouts with keys to the game against Campbell.

“We talked about just making the contested catches, being able to start fast, finish routes. If the ball’s coming to me, I’m finishing and coming down with the ball. We really trust a lot of those guys to do that,” said Stevens.

The road matchup is on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Maine will be hunting its first road win of the season.

The Black Bears are 0-4 away from Alfond Stadium this fall.

